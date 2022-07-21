Advertisement

Knott County transit facility hosts ribbon cutting and open house

LKLP Community Action Council
LKLP Community Action Council(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The LKLP transit facility hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for its new Knott County location on Thursday.

LKLP community action is dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.

Community members and local officials are excited for the impact this new location will make.

Mayor of Hindman, Tracy Neice said, “The LKLP transit authority help so many people with going to doctor’s appointments, getting their groceries, and so forth for the elderly that don’t have any way to and from these facilities.”

The new facility also has a 65-spot parking lot that is free to the public. Local officials said this is a huge help to the community.

LKLP serves about 12,000 people across Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

If you or a loved one need any assistance, you can call your local community action program.

