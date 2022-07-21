Advertisement

Local HVAC experts talk keeping machines working during extreme heat

Savannah heating & air company discusses parts shortage for air condition units
Savannah heating & air company discusses parts shortage for air condition units(WTOC)
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our temperature control systems keep us comfortable no matter what time of year. However, extreme temperatures can burden those systems, making it difficult to maintain that comfort.

The extreme heat in the area has local HVAC technicians working non-stop keeping business and residential cooling units running. Air conditioners have been running overtime to keep up with the demand and that has caused some HVAC systems to stop working. The repairs can be costly and the high demand for repairs around this time of year may have you waiting longer than you’d like before services can be performed.

Here are some helpful, low cost things you can do to help your HVAC system:

  1. Keep the outdoor condenser unit clean. Your outdoor unit will work most efficiently if it is clean and clear of debris. Do not allow shrubs or tall grass to grow around the unit and block the air coming through the coils. You can clean the coils with a water hose as long as you aren’t using high pressure that would bend the fins in the coil.
  2. Keep indoor vents clean and unblocked.
  3. Turn up your thermostat by a few degrees. Adjusting the temperature around 5 – 8 degrees (down in winter, up in summer) can help save money. You can also do this at night when the outside temperatures are cooler and/or when no one is at home.
  4. Keeping your curtains or blinds closed can keep the heat from warming the inside of your home.
  5. Avoid using your dryer and oven. These items can heat up the air in your house, causing your AC to work harder to keep it cool.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose...
5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities

Latest News

Steelmaker moves ahead on effort to build plant in Southeast US
WYMT Hot Weather
Storms winding down, heat builds in for the rest of the week
(Source: MGN)
Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Edward L. Decker was arrested Saturday morning, July 16.
Southern Ky. man arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck