Advertisement

Jenkins requests return to 14th Region

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cavaliers may return to their longtime home.

In a letter to the KHSAA, Jenkins Independent Schools requested to switch regions from the 15th back to the 14th. The Cavaliers were among the original teams in the 14th Region when it began in 1975, moving to the 15th Region in 2017.

The letter states that the decision to move to the 15th Region to begin with was made by “administrators with no ties to Letcher County, the City of Jenkins, or the school” against the wishes of the school community.

”I was brought up with Whitesburg, Neon, Jenkins, Letcher all playing in the same district and so for us, I’m thinking back to what I experienced growing up and playing is that Jenkins was always part of the 14th,” said Jenkins head boys basketball coach Winston Lee. “That gets back to that tradition. We want to be able to...we don’t want to necessary live in the past or...we want to move forward and we want to keep changing things for the better for Jenkins Independent. But we also want to hang on to some of those traditional values that made Jenkins great.”

Jenkins administrators are requesting the Cavaliers join the 53rd District, matching them up against Letcher Central, Knott Central, Cordia and June Buchanan.

The KHSAA Board of Control has the issue on their agenda for Friday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose...
5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever
(Source: MGN)
Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks at the 2022 SEC media days at the College Football Hall...
UK takes podium at SEC Media Days
Jeff Honeycutt resigns at Knott Central
Chase Estep drives in four, Wildcats score first shutout of season
Chase Estep picked in MLB Draft
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Ryan Ritter picked in 4th round of MLB Draft