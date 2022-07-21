Jenkins requests return to 14th Region

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cavaliers may return to their longtime home.

In a letter to the KHSAA, Jenkins Independent Schools requested to switch regions from the 15th back to the 14th. The Cavaliers were among the original teams in the 14th Region when it began in 1975, moving to the 15th Region in 2017.

The letter states that the decision to move to the 15th Region to begin with was made by “administrators with no ties to Letcher County, the City of Jenkins, or the school” against the wishes of the school community.

”I was brought up with Whitesburg, Neon, Jenkins, Letcher all playing in the same district and so for us, I’m thinking back to what I experienced growing up and playing is that Jenkins was always part of the 14th,” said Jenkins head boys basketball coach Winston Lee. “That gets back to that tradition. We want to be able to...we don’t want to necessary live in the past or...we want to move forward and we want to keep changing things for the better for Jenkins Independent. But we also want to hang on to some of those traditional values that made Jenkins great.”

Jenkins administrators are requesting the Cavaliers join the 53rd District, matching them up against Letcher Central, Knott Central, Cordia and June Buchanan.

The KHSAA Board of Control has the issue on their agenda for Friday’s meeting.

