‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson has undergone seven surgeries to save his leg since the Allen shooting in Floyd County.

”Surgeries that we’ve had so far, a lot of them has been clean-outs, making sure there’s been no infection,” said Lawson.

Lawson has been at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. His eighth surgery is scheduled for Friday.

”At that point, I’ll get about a 5 to 6-day break from anything,” he said. “We’ll find out how that goes after that.”

As he waits to finally come home, he cannot help but thank the Floyd County community for its love and prayers.

”It’s very humbling, just to see how many people truly do care for us,” he added. “Just to see the amount of phone calls, text messages, letters, cards.”

“I’m not going to let some coward win, so, I’m going to keep going for however long it takes, I’ll be up on my feet before too long,” he added.

