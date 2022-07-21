Heat dome builds back in through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and storms are long gone and now our focus shifts to the massive heat dome beginning to build into the region.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen plenty of sunshine this afternoon, allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 80s to near 90°. We’ll continue to clear out tonight, but we’ve got quite a bit of mild and muggy air in place, so overnight lows will stay put in the upper 60s to near 70°.

The heat only intensifies as we head into the day on Friday. High pressure builds in, allowing temperatures to soar into the lower to middle 90s as we head into the afternoon thanks to the sunshine we’ve got in place. With humidity levels on the rise as well, we’ve got heat indices close to 100°. That means you’ll want to take those heat precautions if you have to be outdoors. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, and head inside when possible. Also make sure you check on the elderly, the sick and those who may not have air conditioning...and always, always, ALWAYS LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. NEVER leave the kids or the pets in a hot car.

Overnight lows should stay warm and muggy, only falling into the lower 70s, evening with clear skies.

Weekend and Beyond

The heat stays stagnant as we head into the weekend proper, with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday afternoons allowing highs to get up into the middle and upper 90s. Plenty of humidity continues as well, with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70°. That will make it feel closer to 100-105° with the heat index during the afternoon hours. So make sure you’re taking those heat precautions and if you’re headed to the pool or the lake, wear plenty of sunscreen on both days. Overnight lows stay very mild in the lower to middle 70s.

We may have some relief on the way into the next couple of days after that as another system pushes into the mountains and gets stuck, bringing us repeated chances for showers and storms early next week. Highs stay warm, but not excessively hot in the upper 80s to near 90°.

