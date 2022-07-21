Hazard’s third annual North Fork Music Festival kicks off this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass, Rock, Americano and many more genres will be featured in Hazard’s third annual North Fork Music Festival this weekend.

The event will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday night on Main Street, with ten live bands, vendors and family games.

The festival is part of a larger vision to bring consumer to downtown Hazard, which has grown in the last few years.

“We want to have a reason for people to come downtown, and to have a good time, and to have a positive association with it,” downtown coordinator Bailey Richards said.

The stage will be set up on Main Street across from Triangle Park, and people will be able to set up chairs while visiting vendors and playing games.

Hazard has benefited economically from the event, as more people are showing up each year.

“This was an opportunity to show what it (downtown) could be and it has been such a great recruiting tool for businesses, for people to see, ‘oh, this is what downtown could be used for,’” Richards said.

Admission to get into the event will be ten dollars each night. Richards also recommended bringing cash and a chair.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.