Governor Andy Beshear announces $30 million to provide clean drinking water across Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $30 million will go towards helping improve water systems across the Commonwealth.

The money will fund 29 projects in Kentucky, which will benefit 1,245 households.

“Having clean, reliable water service is a basic human right, and from the start of my administration I have prioritized funding major upgrades to these crucial utilities all across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve provided hundreds of millions of dollars to communities through my Cleaner Water Program, enhancing regional systems and providing service for the first time to many residents and businesses. This latest round will provide $30 million to fund 29 projects that will make our people healthier and our communities more resilient.”

The funding comes from the Cleaner Water Program, a $250 million fund for statewide utilities.

The plan is part of Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, which has focused on improving the state’s infrastructure and economy.

To see the breakdown of each county’s allocation, you can click here.

