East Tennessee man facing attempted murder charges following incident in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Claiborne County man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County.

Deputies received a call on Tuesday of a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick.

When they arrived at the home, the person who called in the complaint met them at the door. While that was going on, the suspect, John Brandon Gray, 20, of New Tazewell, Tn, was attempting to run out the back door. When one of the deputies caught him, he ran back inside and locked the door.

The other deputy ran to the back door to help leaving Gray to run out the front door to try to get back into the car he arrived at the home in. Police say he tried and failed to get into the passenger side, so he then tried to get into the driver’s side where another person was already sitting.

Gray jumped in the driver’s side window, put the car in drive and tried to run over the deputies who were trying to arrest him. The other person inside had his foot on the brake at the time.

Both deputies were able to surround the car during the incident, yelling at the suspect to stop what he was doing. When Gray did not comply, one of the deputies broke out the passenger window and, after a brief struggle, ended up tasing the suspect.

Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment after being tased. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

