The Challenger Learning Center hosts Emergency Camp for Perry County kids

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Challenger Learning Center has a fun way for kids to beat the summer heat and learn about safety.

An Emergency Camp was held Thursday to teach kids how to react in a crisis situation.

Students sat in on a demonstration of how to wrap a wound and bandage a break or fracture.

Challenge Learning Center office manager Charles Bush said summer camps like these help give kids a head start back into the school year.

”We really want to inspire young people we want to show them that science is something that they can use and they can take forward,” said Bush.

9-year-old Kenley Wiseman said she is attending this camp in hopes that she can learn ways to prevent crisis situations herself.

“I can be more useful in situations and not have to yell for help,” said Wiseman.

14-year-old Zachary Sexton said this camp is helping him get ready for his future career as a trauma surgeon.

”I’ve been in a lot of accidents but the real reason is I’m gonna be a trauma surgeon. I’m going into bio med this year in high school when it starts back and I think I really need to know this for my career,” said Sexton.

Sexton said his loved ones were in an accident years ago and he was inspired by the people who helped his family.

“When my nanny and my mom got really hurt I felt like if I was a surgeon I would have been able to help them like the surgeons that helped them,” said Sexton.

The Challenger Learning Center hosts events throughout the year, but organizers said summer is the busiest season for them.

“In the summer that’s when we can kind of open up a little bit and show everyone what we’re working on and get everybody involved no matter where you go to school,” said Bush.

Friday, the camp will end with a visit from the fire department to go over fire safety.

