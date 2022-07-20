Advertisement

WYMT White House Correspondent talks Jan. 6 hearings

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHIINGTON (WYMT) - WYMT’s White House correspondent, John Decker, joined Steve Hensley Wednesday afternoon to talk about this week’s January 6 hearings and possible outcomes.

He provided some insight on the people who will be taking the stand and what information he believes will come out of the depositions.

Decker also gave commentary on other topics within Washington politics.

You can see the full interview above.

