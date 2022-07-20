Watching late night storm potential

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat is turning into the big story around the mountains, but before the heat dome settles back in, we have a few showers and thunderstorms to deal with tonight. And a Severe Weather Alert Day is in effect for strong storm potential later tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch the potential for showers and thunderstorms to erupt along a boundary out to our west and try to move into the mountains as we head into the overnight hours tonight. While I can’t rule out a stray wind gust, heavy rain will be the big threats with these storms as they move in. The area remains under a Level 1 Marginal Risk of Severe Weather through tonight, with that Level 2 Slight Risk in our northern counties. We’re back to mostly cloudy skies overnight as we fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

The toastiness continues as we head into the day on Thursday. While clouds will be with us early in the day as showers move away from the mountains, we’ll still warm up nicely as we head into the afternoon hours. As sunshine breaks back out during the afternoon, we’ll surge back into the upper 80s to near 90°, with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s as we watch dew points stay in the 60s and 70s. Upper 60s remain possible overnight as clear skies continue.

Late Week and Into the Weekend

Heat is the big story as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend as the central plains heat dome moves right back into the region. Plenty of sunshine, with only a stray shower possible, each afternoon Friday through Sunday. Middle 90s will be common for afternoon highs through the weekend. Combine that with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s, we’ve got potentially dangerous heat indices on the way in the middle 90s and low 100s. Definitely take those heat precautions.

We may see a bit of relief as we head into the early part of next week...but only a little bit. Highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90° with rather unpleasant humidity values. Our only saving grace will be a couple of weak disturbances getting hung up in the area, allowing a few showers and storms to bubble up during the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday.

