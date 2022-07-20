UK takes podium at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA (WYMT) - On Day 3 of SEC Media Days, it was finally Kentucky’s turn to take the podium.

The number ‘10′ was one theme of the main news conference for head coach Mark Stoops. Not only is Kentucky coming off their second 10-win season in four years, Stoops has reached his 10th season in Lexington.

”The ten years in Lexington is something that I’m proud of,” Stoops said. “Because I know how difficult it its. I know how difficult it is to walk into this league with the great coaching, with the recruiting and starting ix feet below 14 and then trying to climb that ladder as high as we can. I am proud of that and I appreciate the work. However, we’re not satisfied. We want to continue to grow, we want to continue to push it.”

As the season approaches, Stoops says there is one impact on success moving forward...the quarterback.

”Will (Levis) has brought an awful lot,” Stoops said. “The talent speaks for itself. He’s a special football player but his competitive nature, the way he approaches the game away from the field, the way he studies, the way he competes in the weight room, he leads by example, he leads vocally. He’s the whole package so greatly appreciate Will and the work that he’s doing.”

Levis joined Stoops along with Deandre Square and Kenneth Horsey at SEC Media Days. Just this week the Wildcat quarterback has been named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award watchlists.

”I don’t think my mindset has changed too much,” Levis said. “I think ever since I started college ball, I’ve had the mindset of going in the facility every day and earn the starting job whether I was last in the depth chart or first. I still have to fight for that and win it every day and I understand that. But it is a little less stress on me. It’s my first offseason as an established starter and someone who’s not really competing for a job and I think it gives me more focus to worry about just the leadership side of things. It helps just getting the guys together and working on the chemistry and I think I’ve been able to improve a lot more throughout this offseason because of that.”

Kentucky opens up the season on Sept. 3 at home against Miami (OH).

