Advertisement

Two arrested in Pulaski County drug investigation

Two women arrested in Pulaski County on drug charges
Two women arrested in Pulaski County on drug charges(Pulaski County Sherriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pulaski County recently.

According to a post on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign on July 14, leading to a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants.

Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag.

The post also states the car’s driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth.

Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
KSP releases names of father, son killed
KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer
Darryl A. Earls
Southern Ky. man indicted for assault using a machete
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
First responders worked to pull an SUV out of the Kentucky River near the Hazard Water Plant...
Driver swerves to miss tree, ends up in Kentucky River

Latest News

Pilot Corbin Schools
Pilot Corbin Schools Grant
Mingo Hit and Run
Mingo County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit and run case
Mingo Hit and Run
Mingo County, WV hit and run surveillance video
Floyd County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Thacker, State Representative Ashley Tackett...
Ky. lawmakers scheduled to meet with Floyd Co. leaders about deadly shooting