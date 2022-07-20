Steamy day ends with showers and storms later tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we look to start your Wednesday dry, that is not the way we will end it. Stay weather aware later.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog is again possible this morning with a mix of sun and clouds early. I do believe we have the chance for stray to scattered showers and storms for most of today, but the main action comes tonight as that cold front swings through the region. Before it gets here though, highs will make a run at the 90-degree mark with the heat index making it feel like the upper 90s at times. Take all heat safety precautions today and the next few days.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Tonight, most of the region is under at least a low-end threat of severe weather as the front rolls through the mountains. While I think warnings will be at a minimum due to the timing, there is still a chance a couple could be issued. Make sure you have a way to get alerts overnight, like the WYMT weather app or a NOAA weather radio. Lows will eventually drop to the low 70s.

In the overnight update, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a severe threat from storms that will move in with a cold front Wednesday night. (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

Some scattered showers and storms could linger for a bit on Thursday before moving out. Clouds will give way to sun late and it will still be hot, but it may not make it to 90. Upper 80s, absolutely, but we may avoid 90 on Thursday. Clear skies return Thursday night and we drop to around 70.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday have two things in common: Hot temps and stray rain chances in the heat of the day. Mid to even upper 90s are likely for that stretch with heat indices well more than 100 degrees at times. I would not be surprised to see a Heat Advisory issued. We’ll keep you posted on that.

Our next best chance of real rain, and it’s not great, comes on Monday. Stay cool!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.