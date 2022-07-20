Seymour residents want Indiana mall hero honored

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Elisjsah Dicken, 22, is credited as stopping Sunday’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis area shopping mall after 15 seconds.

He fired ten times, striking the gunman with eight bullets and killing the gunman.

Police said Dicken lives in Seymour, Indiana.

John Mellencamp is arguably Seymour’s most famous resident, but driving throughout town, there are lots of memorials to other Seymour residents.

The question is now whether Dicken deserves some type of memorial for his actions.

“I think so, he’s a hero, he saved multiple lives,” Seymour resident Ethan Greene said. “If he wasn’t there, there probably would have been a lot more damage that would have been done.”

Greene is the same age as Dicken and said the choice Dicken made Sunday was profound.

“It’s a fight or flight instinct, and he obviously had the instinct to save multiple lives there,” Greene said.

Greene wants to see a statute or a plaque honoring Dicken.

The mayor’s office was asked if it was considering giving him a key to the city, but no response has been received.

Seymour is full of memorials to its veterans, its fallen officers, and Mellencamp, its musical star.

“They could have a day in his honor, they could have some kind of brunch where he’s honored,” said Seymour resident Tom Lantz. “But he has his own lawyer, and I think this is a young man that wants to lay in the weeds and not get all this notoriety.”

He said Dicken deserves any recognition possible.

“You have more and more people carrying guns today because of all this nonsense going on,” Lantz said. “This isn’t a second amendment issue, as you can see. Had this young man not had that gun, a lot more people would have died.”

While Dicken has not yet granted a media interview, as he is waiting for the police and district attorney’s investigations to finish, his attorney said both of Indiana’s U.S. Senators want to honor him in Congress.

