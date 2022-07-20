Pikeville woman arrested for DUI with child in car

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pikeville woman was arrested for DUI with a 4-month-old child in the back seat of her car on July 14.

According to the arrest citation, Lisa May was observed to have glossy red eyes and fast speech when officers questioned her.

Officers added she denied having any drugs in her car before they administered a field sobriety test.

The citation said, during May’s walk test, she was not able hold her balance.

After the test, May was arrested and the officers searched her vehicle. During the search, officers said they found a crystal substance they believed to be meth.

May was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.