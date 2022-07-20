Advertisement

Pikeville woman arrested for DUI with child in car

Lisa May
Lisa May(Pikeville Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pikeville woman was arrested for DUI with a 4-month-old child in the back seat of her car on July 14.

According to the arrest citation, Lisa May was observed to have glossy red eyes and fast speech when officers questioned her.

Officers added she denied having any drugs in her car before they administered a field sobriety test.

The citation said, during May’s walk test, she was not able hold her balance.

After the test, May was arrested and the officers searched her vehicle. During the search, officers said they found a crystal substance they believed to be meth.

May was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
KSP releases names of father, son killed
KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer
Darryl A. Earls
Southern Ky. man indicted for assault using a machete
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
First responders worked to pull an SUV out of the Kentucky River near the Hazard Water Plant...
Driver swerves to miss tree, ends up in Kentucky River

Latest News

Pilot Corbin Schools
Pilot Corbin Schools Grant
Mingo Hit and Run
Mingo County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit and run case
Mingo Hit and Run
Mingo County, WV hit and run surveillance video
Two women arrested in Pulaski County on drug charges
Two arrested in Pulaski County drug investigation
Floyd County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Thacker, State Representative Ashley Tackett...
Ky. lawmakers scheduled to meet with Floyd Co. leaders about deadly shooting