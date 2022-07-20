Mountain Grrl is growing: Pikeville event prepares to celebrate women for its second year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Grrl Experience is preparing to bring family-fun, female-focused festivities to the streets of Pikeville.

The Appalachian Center for the Arts is hosting its second celebration of women in art and music, working to invite people from all around to be part of a two-day celebration.

“This is an event to celebrate the artistry and creativity and resilience and perseverance of Appalachian women,” said Co-Organizer Kris Preston.

With musical performances, art displays, workshops and educational programs, the event is open to all.

“This really is an event that is for everyone,” said Preston. “We call it the Mountain Grrl Experience, because we’re here to celebrate the artistry and the creativity of all of our Appalachian women in this area. But let’s all celebrate that.”

Organizers say it is great to have a gathering that shines a light on women in the area, but they do it for more than the fun times. The money raised during the weekend of fun will go toward two organizations that are focused on empowering women in need: The WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter and Turning Point Kentucky.

“Appalachians in general, all of us can be stereotyped. Women can be stereotyped,” said Preston. “We wanna, you know, break all of those barriers.”

Things kick off Friday at 11 a.m. with a pop-up art class as sessions and workshops fil the stage through the afternoon.

“Celebrate the good that we have here in this area and, you know, create discussions and dialogue and uplift each other in a really safe and supportive environment.”

Organizers say the partnerships and community support make the event possible. A full schedule of events and ticket information can be found here.

