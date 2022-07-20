Advertisement

Mingo County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in hit and run case

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KERMIT, WVa. (WYMT) - One West Virginia sheriff’s office is asking for help to figure out who was behind a recent hit and run.

The incident took place just after 10 p.m. on July 4th at the Kermit Car Wash.

Police are still looking for the vehicle and the driver.

If you know who might have been involved, you are asked to call the department at 304-235-0300 or message the department’s Facebook page.

Surveillance video of the incident is below:

