Mine rescue teams compete in safety days event

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight coal mine company rescue teams from Kentucky, Virginia and Alabama competed in The Harlan County Safety Days Mine Rescue competition.

The competition is a three day event that kicked off Tuesday with educational training. The companies competed against each other over the next two days.

”They’re required by federal law to compete in two mine rescue contests a year, and this contest provides two of those mine rescue contests,” said Timothy Fugate, Director of Division of Mine Safety.

Wednesday’s contestants were made up of larger coal companies with 36 or more employees. The teams go through real life emergency situations inside the courses.

”They’ll have some men that are barricaded that they’ll have to clear gases, they have to utilize ventilation, there will be several ventilation changes,” he said. “They’ll have to remove the gases, the harmful and explosive gases out of the mine.”

County leaders said these type of events are crucial to mining safety. They added when a miner goes into a coal mine, their goal is to make it out alive.

”You’re seeing some new faces here,” said Paul Browning with Cumberland Tourism. “Being able to melt the experience on this field with some of these new miners coming in is one of the most important things we can do for the mining industry.”

This gives the teams a chance to freshen up on their skills.

”You’re seeing a great mix of experience in different areas, in different situations - that really can’t be overstated the importance of that,” he said.

