Advertisement

Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A man was charged after police say he took an ax to 18 cars at a dealership in South Dakota, causing six figures in property damage.

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.

Sioux Falls police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man who was using an ax to smash the windows of vehicles for sale at the dealership.

When officers arrived, they located Blackbonnet at the dealership and said he still had the ax with him. Officers took Blackbonnet into custody.

Officials estimate the damage to be at least $100,000.

Police did not release a motive or further details.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
KSP releases names of father, son killed
KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer
Darryl A. Earls
Southern Ky. man indicted for assault using a machete
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
First responders worked to pull an SUV out of the Kentucky River near the Hazard Water Plant...
Driver swerves to miss tree, ends up in Kentucky River

Latest News

Pilot Corbin Schools
Pilot Corbin Schools Grant
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting
The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.
Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect
Knox County Archers
Knox County girl gives back to fellow archers
Gov. Beshear unveils honorary signage for final portion of KY 30
Governor Andy Beshear cuts ribbon on segment of KY 30 in Jackson Co.