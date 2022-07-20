Ky. lawmakers scheduled to meet with Floyd Co. leaders about deadly shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky lawmakers are set to talk about the deadly Floyd County standoff.

It has been nearly one month since three officers and a police K9 were shot and killed in the Allen community.

Investigators said Lance Storz attacked deputies when they tried to serve a domestic violence order. Several other officer were shot before Storz surrendered.

Our sister station WKYT reports a committee on veterans, military affairs and public protection will talk with several Floyd County leaders.

Leaders are also expected to pay tribute to the officers who were hurt and killed.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.