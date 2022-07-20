Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers scheduled to meet with Floyd Co. leaders about deadly shooting

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer, K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky lawmakers are set to talk about the deadly Floyd County standoff.

It has been nearly one month since three officers and a police K9 were shot and killed in the Allen community.

Investigators said Lance Storz attacked deputies when they tried to serve a domestic violence order. Several other officer were shot before Storz surrendered.

Our sister station WKYT reports a committee on veterans, military affairs and public protection will talk with several Floyd County leaders.

Leaders are also expected to pay tribute to the officers who were hurt and killed.

