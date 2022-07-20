Advertisement

KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for two Eastern Kentucky men.

Larry E. Foster and Logan Ryan Hall are believed to be in a stolen 2014 blue Kia Sorento with a Kentucky license plate reading 638 YFX.

According to officials, the two men escaped work release. They were working on Power Drive in the Coal Run community of Pike County.

Police said Foster is 5′11″ with multiple tattoos, including a skull, stars on the top of his left hand, and “Ozzy” on his left hand. He has ties to McCreary and Pulaski counties.

Logan Hall is 6′1″ and from Knott County.

If you have any information on their location, you can call KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

