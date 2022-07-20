Advertisement

KSP: Investigation into two-vehicle crash near Elkhorn Creek

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) -Troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to a crash involving a Silver Ram 2500 and a Kia Spectra near Elkhorn Creek in Pike County Saturday, July 16.

Troopers say the crash happened when 44-year-old Dusty Ratliff, the driver of the Ram truck, crossed the center line and hit the Kia, driven by 44-year-old James Kelly.

Kelly was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service also responded.

The case remains under investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Mark Branham.

