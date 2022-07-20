Knox County girl gives back to fellow archers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knox county girl is aiming to help fellow archers in her area.

Sadie Hoffman is a 12 year old national champion archer from Barbourville who started a program last year called Morgan’s Mission.

The 7th grader is a highly decorated archer and she uses her gift to give back to kids with a shared passion.

Hoffman is sponsored by Martin Archery and uses her sponsorship money to purchase a bow for a young boy or girl who has a passion for archery.

“They give this thing called martin bucks which is not a payment but you can win so many tournaments to get fake money to go towards bows. So this year I’ve earned so much money that I’m gonna get a rev which is a martin bow to give to a kid who’s wanting it or don’t have the money for it, " said Hoffman.

Morgan’s Mission selects one child archer each year and pays for a new bow for them to use. Last year’s recipient was Brody Hacker, Hoffman’s fellow teammate and friend.

“She’s nice and I’m thankful that she gave it to me,” said Hacker.

The candidate for this year’s bow recipient has not been selected yet, but Hoffman said there will be a competition held to select the next winner.

A form will be available for anyone in need of a new bow to fill out and explain why they think they should receive this donation.

“I just hope that it gets a young archer started in archery or if they’re just starting and want to try archery it would be a good experience for them to try,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman said the recipient of the bow will be announced after their final tournament.

She said she hopes the donation will give the next recipient a good shot at a successful season.

