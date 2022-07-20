Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear cuts ribbon on segment of KY 30 in Jackson Co.

By Ethan Sirles and Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYNER, Ky. (WYMT) - A 20-year project is finally coming to an end.

Governor Andy Beshear joined other state officials to celebrate the completion of the KY-30 highway, which goes from Booneville to London.

The Governor unveiled an honorary sign which names the final portion of the highway in Jackson County after former State Representative Marie Rader.

“We are building a better Kentucky through better transportation, and this project demonstrates the power of infrastructure to boost the quality of life for Kentuckians by introducing a safer, faster route to keep them connected,” Gov. Beshear said. “This project shaved off half the time it took to go from Booneville to London, making life-saving emergency services quicker. It also means locals can live here and have shorter commutes to work at one of the hundreds of new jobs created by employers like JRD Systems in London, Chapin in Rockcastle County and Firestone in Williamsburg.”

The final portion, which was completed Wednesday, straightened the highway and cut drive times in half for people in the area.

The project as a whole also helped to widen the road to make travel easier and safer along the highway.

“The completion of KY-30 from London to Booneville is a major enhancement for the many drivers who commute for work through Owsley, Jackson and Laurel counties, while also opening this portion of our region for economic development opportunities,” Congressman Hal Rogers said. “This project is a great example of federal and state cooperation for the benefit of local residents and businesses.”

“The KY-30 project has been an idea for decades, and I am happy about the incredible progress on this monumental economic development project for Jackson, Lee and Owsley counties,” Senate President Robert Stivers, of Manchester, said. “KY-30 benefits many counties and people, and now travel times are shortened and road conditions are much safer.”

