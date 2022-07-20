Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

Officials are looking for Amanda Jean Campbell, 37. She also goes by the nickname “Moonpie.”

Deputies said Campbell has “mental and physical disabilities.” She went missing on Monday, July 18.

She was wearing a yellow “M*A*S*H” t-shirt and black pants.

Campbell was last seen in the Parkers Lake Community in McCreary County.

If you have any information you are asked to call Whitley County dispatch at 606-549-6017.

