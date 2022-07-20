Free laundry services offered to people in Grundy, Va.

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia flood victims have a chance to get their laundry done for free in Grundy after the Buchanan County floods.

Grundy Baptist Church, with the help of Food City and Proctor and Gamble, is hosting Tide’s “Loads of Hope” program, which allows people to wash and dry two bags of clothes for free each day.

The site can handle up to 300 loads of laundry every day.

The operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, but it could close early if the facilities reach capacity.

