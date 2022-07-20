Advertisement

Free laundry services offered to people in Grundy, Va.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia flood victims have a chance to get their laundry done for free in Grundy after the Buchanan County floods.

Grundy Baptist Church, with the help of Food City and Proctor and Gamble, is hosting Tide’s “Loads of Hope” program, which allows people to wash and dry two bags of clothes for free each day.

The site can handle up to 300 loads of laundry every day.

The operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, but it could close early if the facilities reach capacity.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
KSP releases names of father, son killed
KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer
Noah Thompson
American Idol winner’s performance canceled at Apple Festival
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week

Latest News

FILE - Car crash
KSP: Investigation into two-vehicle crash near Elkhorn Creek
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - July 5, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Madison Vandeventer
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
The Corbin Shrine Club is collecting Hot Wheels for patients.
Corbin Shrine Club collects Hot Wheels to donate to children