Former corrections officer pleads guilty to falsifying report

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A former correctional officer at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Center (EKCC) entered a plea agreement on July 11 which alleges that he destroyed, altered or falsified records in a federal investigation and tampered with a witness, victim or informant.

The plea agreement state that in July 2018, Derek A. Mays witnessed three officers assault an inmate, and he knew that the actions of the correctional officers were unlawful and violated the Kentucky Department of Corrections and EKCC’s policies and procedures.

After the incident, Mays reportedly wrote, signed and submitted an “Occurrence Report” about the incident, but he falsified the record by omitting any mention of the unlawful use of force he witnessed, states the plea agreement. Mays included in the report that the inmate was uncompliant and kicking at staff members despite not having witnessed those behaviors.

The plea agreement state that during the month after the incident, Mays met with a Kentucky State Police trooper, an investigator from the Internal Investigations Branch of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and an EKCC supervisor regarding allegations that the inmate had been assaulted, but Mays misled each of the individuals by denying the assault occurred and claiming the inmate had attempted to harm the other officers and himself.

Mays is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. on March 13, 2023 in Ashland, Kentucky. Federal District Judge David L. Bunning will preside.

