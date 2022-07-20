First responders remind folks to stay safe during summer heat

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Heat waves are affecting folks across the globe, but here in the mountains, heat indexes will be near triple digits by the end of the week. Officials with the Pikeville Fire Department are reminding people to stay hydrated, stay cool and stay weather aware.

“Make a plan for your day if you’re going to be out working in that environment to take regular breaks, to hydrate throughout the day,” said Pikeville FD PIO Nicholas Fleming.

Fleming added that knowing your body’s limits is also important, especially if you suffer from preexisting medical conditions.

“If you already have medical conditions, you’re more susceptible to those heat-related illnesses and you need to be aware of that and take more breaks,” said Fleming. “Maybe even have someone to keep an eye on you because sometimes we don’t know our own limits and we need somebody to check on us.”

Fleming continued by reminding folks to pay close attention to children and seniors as they are more sensitive to high temperatures.

“Young children or the elderly, their bodies can’t compensate as well, so just keep that in mind and do check on them regularly,” said Fleming. “We don’t want to leave them out in these hot environments, just because we’re doing okay, doesn’t mean that they are.”

It is also important to familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat exhaustion versus heat stroke and know when it’s time for a cool drink or a break and when it’s time to call 911.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke. (CDC)

“If you are by yourself and you’re still coherent, go ahead and get immediately to a cool environment, you can, of course, then call 911 for additional assistance,” said Fleming, “if you feel like you’re just in a heat exhaustion state, you can just stay in that cool environment and hydrate until those symptoms go away.”

Fleming also added that you should never leave children or pets inside cars, even for short periods of time, without the car and air conditioning still on because these situations can quickly turn to be fatal mistakes.

