Crews rescue missing hiker

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was reunited with her family following an overnight rescue on Tuesday.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to Hawk Creek Road for reports of a missing woman.

Officials said the woman was hiking with her family when she got separated on a trail.

Crews used an infrared drone along with three search teams to find the woman.

She was found in the woods and was checked out by emergency crews.

