Advertisement

Crews rescue missing hiker

Crews rescue missing hiker overnight
Crews rescue missing hiker overnight(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was reunited with her family following an overnight rescue on Tuesday.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to Hawk Creek Road for reports of a missing woman.

Officials said the woman was hiking with her family when she got separated on a trail.

Crews used an infrared drone along with three search teams to find the woman.

She was found in the woods and was checked out by emergency crews.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP releases names of father, son killed
KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
Darryl A. Earls
Southern Ky. man indicted for assault using a machete
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
First responders worked to pull an SUV out of the Kentucky River near the Hazard Water Plant...
Driver swerves to miss tree, ends up in Kentucky River

Latest News

Pilot Corbin Schools
Pilot Corbin Schools Grant
In the overnight update, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a severe...
Steamy day ends with showers and storms later tonight
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities
Corbin's School District receives funding from Pilot for an updated vocational program.
Pilot Travel Center celebrates grand reopening with donation to Corbin Schools