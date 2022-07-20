Advertisement

Break-in at pharmacy caught on camera

Security video shows two thieves breaking into a pharmacy in Boyd County early Tuesday morning.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Workers at a pharmacy in Boyd County were forced to deal with the aftermath of a break-in early Tuesday morning.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department says two suspects broke into Med Save Boyd, located along U.S. 60 a couple miles from the Cannonsburg exit of Interstate 64.

Security video shows the thieves, wearing masks and gloves, breaking in through the front door at 3:22 a.m.

They say the suspects got into a cabinet that contained the pharmacy’s Schedule II narcotics.

Investigators say they were inside for three minutes before leaving through the front door with two shack bags filled with stolen medications.

The manager told the sheriff’s department for some reason their alarm was not working properly and didn’t notify the alarm company to the break-in. It wasn’t until hours later when they showed up for work that they realized what had happened.

“What’s frustrating about it is you’ve got all these people who need their medications,” Chuck Jones, who does maintenance work at the pharmacy, told WSAZ. “They come in here, and we had to turn a lot of them away this morning because we couldn’t get to anything.”

Jones says this was the second time in two years they’ve delt with this, but the previous time, the alarm apparently scared the thief off before anything was stolen.

“We’ve put cameras up,” Jones said. “We’ve got security systems. No matter what you do, you can never do enough to stop somebody, because they will check and see your weak points. You think you’ve got it covered. Some of these doors, we’ve got four deadbolts on them, so it’s frustrating. It really is.”

