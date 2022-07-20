ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Madison Vandeventer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Madison Vandeventer.

Madison was a senior at South Laurel High School where she graduated with a 4.27 GPA.

Madison was a goalkeeper for the soccer team, a 2020 UK Rising Scholar, and was part of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and Laurel County Youth Leadership all four years of high school.

Congratulations, Madison!

