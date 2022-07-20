Advertisement

5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever

Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza
Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza(Laurel County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized.

The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. Deputies told us it later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. They say one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in.

Deputies say Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive.

At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says is the largest meth bust in the history of their sheriff’s office.

Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national.

All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.

