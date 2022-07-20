$4.1 million investment announced for Wayne County, Ky. natural gas line

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky county is getting more than $4 million to construct a natural gas line.

Wayne County is one of only seven counties in the state without its own system.

The funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will be matched with $2.3 million in local funds. The project is expected to create or retain more than 250 jobs and generate $30,000 in private investment.

“Tapping into our natural gas is a great way for Wayne County to open new doors of economic opportunity in the Lake Cumberland region, while also providing affordable energy for local families and businesses,” said Congressman Hal Rogers, who is a native of Wayne County. “As we work to revitalize southern and eastern Kentucky, infrastructure improvements like this play a vital role in future business recruitment and opportunities in our rural region. I applaud the EDA for investing in this worthy project.”

This grant award is part of the Department of Commerce’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.

