Advertisement

Driver swerves to miss tree, ends up in Kentucky River

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Keaton Hall and Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash near Dipsy Doodle Curve close to the Hazard Water Plant.

Officials with Hazard Police tell WYMT that a tree fell over the road late Monday evening. The driver of an SUV tried to swerve to miss the tree, but went over the embankment and ended up in the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

We are told that the driver was shaken up, but is expected to be okay. The SUV was the only one involved in the incident.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Noah Thompson
American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
Drug Bust
Police: ‘Significant’ drug bust on Saturday

Latest News

bike4alz
'Bike4Alz' package
Suddenlink - 11:00 p.m.
Suddenlink - 11:00 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - July 5, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Chloe Fields
Laurel County car show to focus on electric vehicles