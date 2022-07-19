Advertisement

Southern Ky. man indicted for assault using a machete

Darryl A. Earls
Darryl A. Earls(Whitley Co. Detention Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for an assault that happened on May 22.

A Whitley County Grand Jury handed down the indictment for first-degree assault.

The indictment states Darryl Earls, 30, is accused of assaulting Taylor Lowe, 20, with a machete.

Police said Lowe was in the hospital with “severe life-threatening injuries” after the incident. We are not sure what her current condition is.

Williamsburg Police Dept. Facebook post
Williamsburg Police Dept. Facebook post(Williamsburg Police Dept.)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Noah Thompson
American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
Drug Bust
Police: ‘Significant’ drug bust on Saturday

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Slow clearing later today, heat wave builds in
First responders worked to pull an SUV out of the Kentucky River near the Hazard Water Plant...
Driver swerves to miss tree, ends up in Kentucky River
Driving in the rain? Here’s some tips
Driving in the rain? Here are some tips
Retired teachers salary and benefits
Retired teachers can go back to work while keeping benefits with new law