Slow clearing later today, heat wave builds in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of us will wake up to mostly cloudy skies, but at least the rain has moved out ... for now.

Today and Tonight

After starting Tuesday off on a dreary note, the skies will gradually clear by this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s as they do. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but it looks like most of us will stay drier today than we did yesterday.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. It will stay muggy as lows only drop to around 70. Fog is possible late.

Extended Forecast

The 90s return on Wednesday, and no, I’m not talking about the decade. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with some stray rain chances during the day and between rain chances overnight as an approaching disturbance moves through the region. Some of the storms late Wednesday into early Thursday could pack a bit of a punch, so stay weather aware and make sure you have a way to get alerts if they come in while you are sleeping.

After Thursday morning, rain chances die out and the heat stays stagnant during the daytime hours. Highs will again top out near 90 before dropping to around 70.

Starting Friday, we make our way into the mid-90s under mainly sunny skies and we will stay there all the way through Sunday. Stray rain chances can’t be ruled out, but it looks like our next best chance for rain comes next week.

