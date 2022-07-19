Pop-up farmer’s market sets up outside Hazard ARH

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard collaborated with the Perry County Pop-Up Farmer’s Market to provide healthier options for the ARH staff and community members.

The event was originally scheduled, in partnership the Kentucky Blood Center Blood Mobile, but due to mechanical issues, the blood mobile was unable to participate. However, people still came out to shop local.

“ARH wants to provide more healthy more options for our staff and our community members,” said Nicole Smith, Community Development Manager for ARH’s Kentucky River District. “We hope that by inviting people on site here to our hospital that we’re able to do that for the community.”

Organizers said the next pop-up market at the hospital is August 16. ARH hopes to have the blood mobile back at the next event.

