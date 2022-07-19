Advertisement

Pilot Travel Center celebrates grand reopening with donation to Corbin Schools

Corbin's School District receives funding from Pilot for an updated vocational program.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s School District received funding after the grand re-opening of the renovated Pilot Travel Center.

On Saturday, a ribbon cutting was held to mark the celebration of the new renovations made inside the center. To mark the celebration, Corbin Independent Schools got a check for $20,000 to go towards the construction of the school’s new career center.

Superintendent Dave Cox said the center will be home to the school’s vocational center.

“Kids who may not be on a track to go to college immediately or who may want to try this and get involved with the trades, it gives them an opportunity to get some hands on experience with people who are actually in the trade who are actually teaching these classes,” Said Cox.

Superintendent Cox said he hopes students will enjoy being able to use the facilities built with this grant money to further their education.

