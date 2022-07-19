Mountain Comprehensive Care Center opens Intensive Outpatient Program in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An outpatient program for those in recovery now has its own location in Hazard to continue its mission.

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center recently opened its Intensive Outpatient Program facility on Combs Road in Hazard.

The new facility offers a larger and more comfortable space for those in recovery to gather and receive tips and support from counselors and other staff members to continue their recovery journey.

”Its a safe place for them,” said Adam Maggard, Southern Kentucky Director for Mountain Comprehensive Care. “Some of the individuals that work there are in recovery themselves, so they can say, ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I can also give you these techniques to get better.’”

The facility is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Maggard added there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.