Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office are looking for two people they suspect of burglary.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Officer are asking the public to be on the lookout for two people they say are associated with a suspected burglary.

Deputies say the two people broke into a garage on Muncy McQueen Road on July 12 and stole multiple items including power tools, fishing equipment, and a four-wheeler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

