Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Officer are asking the public to be on the lookout for two people they say are associated with a suspected burglary.

Deputies say the two people broke into a garage on Muncy McQueen Road on July 12 and stole multiple items including power tools, fishing equipment, and a four-wheeler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

