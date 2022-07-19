Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Officer are asking the public to be on the lookout for two people they say are associated with a suspected burglary.
Deputies say the two people broke into a garage on Muncy McQueen Road on July 12 and stole multiple items including power tools, fishing equipment, and a four-wheeler.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
