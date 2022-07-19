Advertisement

Laurel County car show to focus on electric vehicles

Arizona ranks relatively high among states when it comes to the rate of electric vehicle...
(U.S. Department of Energy)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky car show is set to focus less on the Hemis and more on the semiconductors.

Evolve KY, a group based in Louisville focused on increasing acceptance of electric vehicles in the Commonwealth, is teaming up with the London Rotary Club for a drive, ride and informational event.

The event is Wednesday, July 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Somerset Community College’s Laurel North Campus.

Electric pick-up trucks will be the highlight of this year’s show, according to organizers.

There will also be activities for children, including a petting zoo, as well as food trucks.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
Perry County Sheriff
Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday shooting
Drug Bust
Police: ‘Significant’ drug bust on Saturday

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever - July 5, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Chloe Fields
Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office are looking for two people they suspect of...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects
Judge temporarily blocks law preventing abortions in W.Va.
Judge temporarily blocks W.Va. abortion law
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Death of 7-year-old in Louisville foster care under investigation