Laurel County car show to focus on electric vehicles

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky car show is set to focus less on the Hemis and more on the semiconductors.

Evolve KY, a group based in Louisville focused on increasing acceptance of electric vehicles in the Commonwealth, is teaming up with the London Rotary Club for a drive, ride and informational event.

The event is Wednesday, July 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Somerset Community College’s Laurel North Campus.

Electric pick-up trucks will be the highlight of this year’s show, according to organizers.

There will also be activities for children, including a petting zoo, as well as food trucks.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.