Jeff Honeycutt resigns at Knott Central

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After over a decade as a Patriot, a 14th Region legend is stepping off the sidelines.

Jeff Honeycutt tells WYMT that he has resigned as Knott Central head girls basketball coach.

In 11 seasons at the helm, Honeycutt led the Lady Patriots to four 14th Region championships and two 14th Region All “A” Championships, all of those titles coming in the last six seasons.

Honeycutt says he is stepping away to focus on his son Joseph’s high school basketball career. Upon his graduation, Honeycutt says he will return to coaching.

