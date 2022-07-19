Heat makes a comeback this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy start to the work week yesterday, we’re bringing drier and warmer weather back to the forecast as we head into the middle of this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds that lingered through the day will continue to diminish as slightly drier air works into the mountains. This will help us clear those clouds out as we head through the overnight hours. The air will only be somewhat drier, so we’re still set to deal with a rather muggy overnight here in the mountains. We’re down in the lower 70s as skies slowly begin to clear.

The hot and muggy conditions continue into the day on Wednesday, and while much of the day remains on the dry side as temperatures soar into the lower to middle 90s for daytime highs, we’re going to have to watch a disturbance moving into the region. That could spark off some showers and storms to our west that could push into the region as we head into the afternoon hours. We’re going to keep a close eye on it...parts of the region remain in a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather as well. Storms clear out overnight as we fall back into the middle 70s overnight.

Late Week and Beyond

Once the midweek disturbance moves out of the region, we’re back to rather toasty conditions as we head through the balance of the work week and into the weekend. High pressure looks to work back into the region, providing us with plenty of sunshine and plenty of heat. The heat dome is back in full force as highs Thursday, Friday and into the weekend could get up into the lower and eventually middle 90s. This, combined with plenty of humidity, will have heat indices back up into the middle and upper 90s to near the century mark. Definitely want to keep the heat precautions in place.

As the heat continues Sunday through early next week, we’ll watch another frontal boundary work into the region, potentially sparking off more showers and storms. While those storms would cool us down, we’d have to keep an eye on gusty winds and heavy rain with any storms that do move in. We’ll be watching it very closely.

