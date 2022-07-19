Corbin Shrine Club collects Hot Wheels to donate to children

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Shrine Club is collecting Hot Wheels cars that will be given out to children.

Over 1,000 cars have been donated already by various shrine clubs in Kentucky and they are still collecting more.

The Hot Wheels cars will be given to patients at the Shriner’s Children’s Lexington Hospital.

President of the shrine club, Jimmy Hendrickson, said it’s all about giving back to the patients and seeing them smile.

“The greatest thing is when one of them comes up to you and says “Thank you for what you do as a Shriner” and that’s just what it’s all about,” said Hendrickson.

The cars have been collected through a number of means, including drop boxes at Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) in Barbourville, Old Town Grill and Northern Contours.

This fall, Knox County schools will also be collecting cars for this case.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.