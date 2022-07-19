Advertisement

Corbin Shrine Club collects Hot Wheels to donate to children

The Corbin Shrine Club is collecting Hot Wheels for patients.
The Corbin Shrine Club is collecting Hot Wheels for patients.(wymt)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Shrine Club is collecting Hot Wheels cars that will be given out to children.

Over 1,000 cars have been donated already by various shrine clubs in Kentucky and they are still collecting more.

The Hot Wheels cars will be given to patients at the Shriner’s Children’s Lexington Hospital.

President of the shrine club, Jimmy Hendrickson, said it’s all about giving back to the patients and seeing them smile.

“The greatest thing is when one of them comes up to you and says “Thank you for what you do as a Shriner” and that’s just what it’s all about,” said Hendrickson.

The cars have been collected through a number of means, including drop boxes at Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) in Barbourville, Old Town Grill and Northern Contours.

This fall, Knox County schools will also be collecting cars for this case.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
KSP releases names of father, son killed
KSP releases names of father, son found dead in trailer
Noah Thompson
American Idol winner’s performance canceled at Apple Festival
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week

Latest News

Corbin's School District receives funding from Pilot for an updated vocational program.
Pilot Travel Center celebrates grand reopening with donation to Corbin Schools
Just about everything in fashion comes back in style at some point, including the mullet.
Several Kentuckians competing in USA Mullet Championships
When temperatures reach dangerously hot levels, a running air conditioning unit is crucial to...
Fayette Heating & Air gives tips on keeping air conditioning units running properly
MCCC
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center opens Intensive Outpatient Program in Hazard