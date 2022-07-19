City of Hyden hosts first recovery rally

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC) has partnered with various communities across the region to host recovery rallies, and on Tuesday, the center partnered with the City of Hyden to host the community’s first rally at Hyden City Park.

The City of Hyden and MCCC partnered with multiple outreach organizations like Addiction Recovery Care and Volunteers of America Mid-States. The event showcased a guest performer and even allowed recovering addicts to share their personal testimonies to help those still in active addiction.

“It made me so happy to see all those balloons and all those tee shirts and I love all those speakers, too,” said Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph. “They’re telling me things I didn’t really know or understand or think about, even, and how much of an impact these people have on the people they’re working with and how they’ve been there and know what its like, therefore its very effective.”

Mayor Joseph said she hopes to partner with MCCC to host more events like this in the future. She added there are already several community events planned for the fall.

