Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton and Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person is in custody after what’s being described as a hostage situation in Laurel County.

The situation started early Monday morning at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was conducting an undercover drug buy that took a dangerous turn. Police said it was part of an undercover operation that they had been following for several days.

Sheriff’s office officials say this all started sometime overnight, in the early morning hours of Monday, with a scheduled delivery of a “large amount of crystal meth.” When deputies tried to do a traffic stop, they say he did not comply.

“He actually rammed one of our cruisers. Then we had another collision with another cruiser,” said Lt. Chris Edwards, Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Not long after that, officials say the man waved a gun around and would not let anyone in his car.

He also had two people in the car that he was holding at gunpoint. Deputies said they were part of the initial drug investigation also, but the man did not let them leave.

The situation was in the parking lot of Spur Oil, which also has an RV park on the same property.

“So, they had their local, normal, customers. People eating breakfast and buying gas. People in the store. This is a very busy place,” said Lt. Edwards. “We had to secure them in the back of the building in case this went sideways. Everyone is good everyone is accounted for.”

Police say there were 12 to 15 people inside the store as all of this was going on.

No one was hurt, but there was substantial damage to two sheriff’s office vehicles.

We don’t yet know the name of the suspect and what his charges will be.

