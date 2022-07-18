Severe Weather Alert Day continues, focus shifts to high water concerns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front will continue to bring chances for showers and storms through the region today and some of them could be heavy at times.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a drier overnight, the pattern overall on this Monday looks pretty soggy. While the severe aspect of the storms has died down, some of the cells that move through could drop torrential rainfall. Some models are hinting at several more inches of rain through the early afternoon hours on Tuesday. If you live near an area that floods easily, you need to keep an eye on your creeks and streams. If they start to climb quickly, get to higher ground. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. It is never worth it to put yourself, your family or first responders in danger. Never.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

The Weather Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight (2 out of 4) risk for excessive rainfall, further highlighting the risk of heavy rain.

The Weather Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Monday. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in flood prone areas. (WYMT Weather)

While the rain should keep us close to the 80-degree mark, if we even make it that far, it will still be humid. Dew points will stay well into the 70s for most, so be ready for the stickiness to continue. Some of the storms could be a little strong, but as I said above, I think high water is our main concern today.

Tonight, rain chances will continue early but should decrease the deeper into the night we get. Lows will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Some rain chances will stick around, especially early on Tuesday, but then the skies clear and we start an upward trend with the temperatures. Highs on Tuesday afternoon could climb into the mid-80s. Clear skies Tuesday night will take us down to around 70.

Wednesday and Thursday, sunshine should take us into the 90s. Wednesday looks to be the hotter day of the two, with highs potentially getting into the low to mid-90s. A passing disturbance Wednesday night into early Thursday will bring us some spotty showers and keep Thursday closer to the 90-degree mark.

Starting Friday, temperatures climb fast. Mid-90s are not out of the realm of possibility for Friday and Saturday and some upper 90s are not out of the question by Sunday. We could, emphasis on could, see our first triple-digit high of the summer on Monday.

I’m going to leave you with these. You’ll need them the next few days.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT Weather)

