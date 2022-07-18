Several Eastern Kentucky organizations help give out toys in Martin County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizations from all around Kentucky helped volunteer for and provide supplies for a toy distribution in Martin County on Monday.

Martin County High School held their first toy drive for members of the community in the parking lot of their school. Cars could drive to the tents with their trunks opened while volunteers placed everything from food to toys in the trunks of their cars with no cost to them.

The Christian Appalachian Project and Lexington’s Crossroad Church also provided supplies for the “drive-thru” and volunteered to “ stuff” cars.

John Sword, Director with Crossroads Church said this is the first stop in his church’s “Go Appalachia” missions trip.

“We can’t do everything we want to here, but we can do for one person what we want to for everyone, and that’s how we can help out here, ” said Sword.

Martin County Employees who volunteered today said this is the first time Martin County Schools have participated in a toy distribution, but they hope this can become an annual event.

“There’s always a need, especially with the summer and kids home all day. Parents can always use extra food and snacks and drinks so we see a need all the time,” said Marlena Slone, the Family Resource Coordinator for Eden Elementary.

