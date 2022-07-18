Advertisement

‘San Francisco to Virginia Beach’: WKU students biking 3,400 miles bike for Alzheimer’s research

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 14 students from the Western Kentucky University are biking their way across the United States to rasie money for Alzheimer’s research in the state of Kentucky.

This is the tenth year the fraternity has made the ride they call ‘Bike4Alz.’

This evening the group is making their way to Hyden from Somerset.

The group only has 546 miles to go on their 3,400 mile journey.

Their goal is to raise $112,000 this year, and the group was at $96,000 when they passed through Louisville.

If you would like to help the group meet their goal, you can donate here.

